ALABAMA (WKRG) — Alabama Governor Kay Ivey has awarded seven southern Alabama law enforcement agencies a total of $147,414 to purchase new equipment or improve existing equipment.

“Our law enforcement officers put their lives on the line to protect and serve our communities every day and having up-to-date equipment helps them be better prepared for what they may face on any given day,” Gov. Ivey said. “I am pleased to assist these agencies in their efforts to keep their officers and communities safe.”

City of Foley

11 new simulation pistols will be purchased for $20,171. Conversion kits to modify some “semiautomatic rifles into simulation weapons,” for the Foley Police Department will also be purchased.

City of Atmore

New software for the Atmore Police Department vehicle computers will be purchased for $24,000. The software will make information sharing between officers easier, according to the release.

Town of Flomaton

New tactical bulletproof vests for the Flomaton Police Department will be purchased for $10,000.

City of Saraland

The Saraland Police Department’s Special Weapons and Tactics Division will purchase seven tactical body armor sets for $31,798.

City of Brewton

The Brewton Police Department is purchasing 15 new tactical shields for $23,445.

City of Evergreen

The Evergreen Police Department is purchasing new uniforms, in-car printers and rechargeable flashlights for $24,000.

Clarke County Commission

The Clarke County Sheriff’s Office will be buying new ballistic vests for $24,000.

“ADECA is pleased to support Gov. Ivey’s efforts to continue assisting the police officers and sheriff’s deputies of these cities and counties as they continue keeping our communities safe,” ADECA Director Kenneth Boswell said.