MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Gov. Kay Ivey (R-Ala.) was in Mobile Friday for an event at the GulfQuest Maritime Museum where she announced more than $67 million for a slate of projects in south Alabama focused on infrastructure, environmental protection and recreation, according to a news release from the governor’s office.

The money comes from the Gulf of Mexico Energy Security Act of 2006 and will support 27 projects along the Gulf Coast. Ivey said the projects play a “critical role” in protecting the area.

“Working closely with Commissioner Blankenship,” Ivey said, “I am pleased to report today that over $67 million have been allocated to fund projects to further protect this region and provide quality public accessibility to the rivers, bay and other waterways of South Alabama.”

One highlight of the newly-announced funding is projects aimed at improving water quality in Mobile Bay.

“The remainder will study ways to improve the resiliency of our Port and bolster the scientific knowledge base of Mobile Bay and the Gulf of Mexico,” Ivey said, “as well as prepare our next generation of scientists and leaders through the University of South Alabama’s Healthy Oceans Initiative.”

2023 projects funded by GoMESA:

• Dauphin Island Beach Renourishment Engineering, Design and Permitting: $1,250,000

• Lewis Landing Public Access Mobile County: $1,500,000

• Chocolatta Bay Boat Ramp Replacement Mobile Causeway: $650,000

• Cedar Point Boat Ramp Mobile County: $4,300,000

• Foley Nature Parks Expansion: $5,000,000

• The Launch at CR6 Boat Ramp Baldwin County: $4,820,000

• Viewpoint Boat Ramp Improvement Weeks Bay: $1,678,800

• Daphne Bayfront Park Amphitheater and Park Improvements: $7,200,000

• Chickasaw Stormwater Management Improvements Phase I: $2,474,500

• Daphne Utilities Hwy 90 Force Main Stabilization: $187,500

• Robertsdale Centennial Park Amphitheater: $2,000,000

• Fairhope Magnolia Beach Renourishment: $620,000

• Fairhope Fly Creek Stream Restoration Project: $2,740,000

• Mobile County Water, Sewer, and Fire Septic to Sewer Project: $1,327,500

• Chickasaw Brooks Park Public Access Phase II: $485,000

• Dauphin Island Water and Sewer Rehabilitation Project: $3,246,455

• Port of Mobile Coastal Resiliency Study: $200,000

• Bartram and Perdido Canoe Trails Expansion: $1,906,000

• USA Healthy Oceans Initiative Phase II: $1,229,154

• City of Mobile Hall’s Mill Creek Public Access Project: $2,500,000

• Perdido Watershed Land Acquisition Fund: $7,000,000

• Spanish Fort Causeway Improvements: $3,000,000

• GoMESA 2023 Administration: $397,988

• West Fowl River and Heron Bay Land Acquisition (4,740 acres): $5,214,000

• Beach Club West Acquisition: $4,000,000

• Mt. Vernon Boating Access Improvements: $2,000,000

• GoMESA Administration 2022: $278,686

Total: $67,205,633

Coastal areas of four Gulf States are eligible for GoMESA funding. Those funds come from a share of revenue from Outer Continental Shelf oil and gas lease issued in 2006. The Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources administers the funds available to Alabama communities, with approval from the governor’s office. Mobile and Baldwin Counties are eligible for additional GoMESA funding from the Federal government.