LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) – A Rogersville man was killed when the car he was driving left the roadway Saturday afternoon, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA).

Troopers responded to a single-vehicle crash that occurred on Lauderdale County Road 98 near County Road 608 about five miles south of Rogersville at around 1:55 p.m.

ALEA said that 61-year-old Randall L. Robertson was driving when his Jeep Wrangler left the roadway and hit a tree. He was transported to Huntsville Hospital for treatment, but later died from his injuries.

The crash is still being investigated by ALEA Troopers.