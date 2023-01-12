Video from WAKA shows a possible tornado in Deatsville, to the east of Autauga County.

AUTAUGA COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Autuaga County Sheriff David Hill told CBS affiliate WAKA that six were killed in the Old Kingston area during Thursday’s tornado outbreak that brought damage to communities across the state.

WAKA spoke with Autauga County EMA Director Ernie Baggett who said the areas hardest hit in the outbreak were the Old Kingston and Marbury.

WKRG News 5 is working to confirm more details about these fatalities. We will update this story as more information becomes available.

The WKRG News 5 First Alert Storm Team spent the day tracking the severe system. West of Autauga County, in Selma, a tornado ripped through part of the city; a resident captured the aftermath on camera.

Further south in Mobile County, storms whipped through the Mount Vernon area, downing power lines and overturning houses.