LIPSCOMB, Ala. (WIAT) — A man is dead after the car he was driving was struck by an Amtrak train in Lipscomb Sunday afternoon, the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office reports.

Leslie Thomas III, 56, was driving his car at the corner of Avenue A and 5th Street South in Lipscomb when he was hit by a train around 1:16 p.m. Sunday, according to the coroner’s report. Thomas was pronounced dead at 1:50 p.m. that afternoon.

Thomas was reportedly the only person in the car at the time of the crash.

The Lipscomb Police Department is investigating the circumstances surrounding the crash.