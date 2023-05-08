The video above aired on May 4. An updated video will be added this afternoon.

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A total of 193 United Methodist Churches and 52 within the WKRG coverage area have officially disaffiliated from the denomination as of Sunday’s special called conference session.

11 new church starts/faith communities will be also be formed, three of which will be in the WKRG viewing area and assigned clergy in June: Pace, Destin and Orange Beach/Gulf Shores.

WKRG first brought up the possibility of these congregations disaffiliating in March. On May 4, WKRG said a third of nearly 600 United Methodist Churches in the southern half of Alabama and western portion of the Florida Panhandle, but Sunday’s vote would make it official.

WKRG obtained an email from the Alabama-West Florida Conference United Methodist Church that was sent to members of congregations on Sunday.

“Today is a somber day in the life of the Alabama-West Florida Conference,” stated Bishop David Graves. “We grieve in farewell to the 193 churches disaffiliating from the United Methodist Church and wish them the best in ministry. Many of these churches have dedicated clergy and laity who truly desire to serve God and their communities.”

Graves’ continued say they “pray for these churches as they navigate ministry in a new season.”

“I especially want to thank those churches who have decided to remain United Methodist and those who heard my call to refrain from holding discussions around leaving the denomination until we have more information. I appreciate your faithfulness to your call and covenant all while leading your churches in a most difficult season,” said Graves.

Statistics for 193 churches disaffiliated:

38% of the churches in the Alabama-West Florida Conference

39% of the membership of the Alabama-West Florida Conference

35% of the reported in-person worship attendance of the Alabama-West Florida Conference

Nine of the 193 Alabama-West Florida Conference churches with membership over 1,000

11 New church/faith communities:

ARK New Church Start

Destin/Nicville New Church Start

Grand Ridge New Church Start

Island New Church Star, Orange Beach and Gulf Shores, AL area

Opelike New Church Start

Open Door United Methodist Church, Pace, FL

Pike Road News Church Start

Prattville New Church Start

Restoration United Methodist Church, Cottondale, FL

Troy New Church Start

“I am honored to serve in this new role in addition to my current appointment,” stated Rev. Jean Tippit. “This new ministry will be life giving to so many in our conference and I look forward to seeing the fruit of this labor. We will be a stronger conference with the ability to make more discipled by this work a priority. I am excited to see God work through this team.”

The following churches in the WKRG News 5 area have officially disaffiliated:

