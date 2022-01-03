5,000 Huntsville Utilities customers without power after winter storm

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. – A power outage affected several thousand Huntsville Utilities customers across Madison County Monday morning.

Around 8:10 a.m., the company said that 5,000 customers were without power, down from the nearly 8,300 reported around 6:45 a.m.

Outages are scattered all across the county, and the company encouraged customers to reference the outage map. As you will see, they are mostly small clusters typically caused by fallen trees on powerlines or ice and snow weighing the lines down.

Crews are out working to fix the problem areas as soon as possible. There was not an estimated time of completion.