TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Tuscaloosa Police are investigating after an overnight shooting left five people injured at an apartment complex.

According to Captain Jack Kennedy, with Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes, said the shooting happened around 9:30 p.m. Monday at the Hay Court Housing Complex.

Police confirm one person is in critical condition as a result of the shooting, and four others have non life-threatening injuries.