MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Alabama is home to many well-known things: Alabama and Auburn football, Mardi Gras and our beautiful beaches. But what is Alabama less-known for?

WKRG compiled a list of five state symbols you might not know:

State Beverage: Concecuh Ridge Whiskey

Conecuh Ridge Whiskey was named the Alabama state drink in 2004. It is described as being a “high-quality aged moonshine whiskey.”

State Fruit: Blackberry

The Blackberry was named the official state fruit in 2004 after third-graders at a Fairhope school campaigned for it. The state tree fruit for Alabama is the peach.

State Motto: Audemus jura nostra defendere

Audemus jura nostra defendere, or “We dare defend our rights,” is the Alabama state motto. This was adopted on March 14, 1939.

State Folk Dance: Square dance

In 1981, Alabama declared its folk dance as square dancing. There are a total of 22 states who have declared square dancing as their state dance.

State Marine Mammal: West Indian Manatee

The West Indian Manatee was named the marine mammal for Alabama in 2009. The status of the marine mammal was downgraded from endangered to threatened in 2017.