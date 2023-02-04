MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Alabama is home to many well-known things: Alabama and Auburn football, Mardi Gras and our beautiful beaches. But what is Alabama less-known for?
WKRG compiled a list of five state symbols you might not know:
State Beverage: Concecuh Ridge Whiskey
Conecuh Ridge Whiskey was named the Alabama state drink in 2004. It is described as being a “high-quality aged moonshine whiskey.”
State Fruit: Blackberry
The Blackberry was named the official state fruit in 2004 after third-graders at a Fairhope school campaigned for it. The state tree fruit for Alabama is the peach.
State Motto: Audemus jura nostra defendere
Audemus jura nostra defendere, or “We dare defend our rights,” is the Alabama state motto. This was adopted on March 14, 1939.
State Folk Dance: Square dance
In 1981, Alabama declared its folk dance as square dancing. There are a total of 22 states who have declared square dancing as their state dance.
State Marine Mammal: West Indian Manatee
The West Indian Manatee was named the marine mammal for Alabama in 2009. The status of the marine mammal was downgraded from endangered to threatened in 2017.