CONECUH COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Five community colleges in Alabama received bomb threats Wednesday morning and are evacuating.

Reid State Technical College in Evergreen, Lurleen B. Wallace Community College campuses in Andalusia and Opp, Enterprise Community College and Wallace Community College in Dothan have received bomb threats. All of the colleges have been evacuated while law enforcement investigates the threats.

Enterprise Community College and Wallace Community College posted to their Facebook pages that their campuses are closed and that investigators are on the scene. Deputies with the Conecuh County Sheriff’s Office and officers from the Evergreen Police Department are on scene at Reid State Technical College.