DADEVILL, Ala. (WIAT) — A fourth person has been arrested and charged in a mass shooting where four people were killed and dozens were injured in Dadeville last weekend.

Johnny Letron Brown, 20, of Tuskegee, was arrested and formally charged with four counts of reckless murder, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency announced Thursday.

A total of four arrests have now been made regarding a shooting that took place in downtown Dadeville on Saturday, April 15, where four teenagers were killed and 32 people were injured.

Tyreese “Ty Reik” and Travis McCullough, 17 and 16 respectively, of Tuskegee and Wilson LaMar

Hill Jr., 20, of Auburn, were previously arrested Wednesday. All have been charged with four counts of reckless murder.

They are being held at the Tallapoosa County Jail on no bond.