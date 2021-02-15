4-year-old Tuskegee boy shot over the weekend dies, mother confirms

Alabama News

by: WRBL Staff,

Posted: / Updated:

TUSKEGEE, Ala. (WRBL) – The mother of 4-year-old Davion Tarver, a Tuskegee boy who was shot on Feb. 13, 2021, confirmed that her son has died. He passed away at 10:43 a.m.

“My baby gain his wings this morning 👼 I love you Davion Tarver daedae,” shared Beanca Cannon.

Joshua Washington

Previously, Joshua Washington, 18 of Tuskegee, was charged with Attempted Murder and Discharging a Firearm into an Occupied Building/Dwelling for the Feb. 13 shooting. He was taken into custody the evening of Feb. 14 and will be tried as an adult, according to the Tuskegee Police Department.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories