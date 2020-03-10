4-year-old red panda dies at Birmingham Zoo

(Courtesy of the Birmingham Zoo)

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — A zoo in Alabama says one of its two red pandas has died.

The zoo says in a Monday news release that Parker, a 4-year-old male red panda, was found dead Sunday morning.  The Birmingham Zoo says there was no sign of physical injuries or illness and an examination didn’t immediately reveal the cause of death.

More test results are pending. The zoo says there are no signs of illness in its surviving red panda, a 9-year-old female named Sorrel. 

The International Union for Conservation of Nature and the World Wildlife Fund list the red panda as an endangered species.

