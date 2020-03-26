4-year-old missing out of Lee County, Ala.

(WKRG) — The Lee County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in locating Evelyn Vadie Sides. Evelyn Vadie Sides is a 4-year-old white female with red hair and green eyes with a red mark on her nose. She was last seen walking with her red dog and wearing a short sleeve floral dress in the 5000 block of Lee Road 66 in Auburn, Alabama at 2:30 pm on March 25, 2020. If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Evelyn Sides, please contact the Lee County Sheriff’s Office at 334-737-7131 or call 911.

