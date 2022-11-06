HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – Four people were injured after the vehicle they were in went over a bridge on Sunday morning.

According to Huntsville Police Department, officers received a call around 9:50 a.m. of a single-vehicle accident in the area of Drake Avenue and Leeman Ferry Road.

Four people were trapped in a vehicle that had gone over the bridge in the area.

According to HEMSI spokesperson Don Webster, all four were transported to Huntsville Hospital Trauma Services. Three are in serious condition with non-life-threatening injuries, and one is n critical condition with life threatening injuries.

News 19 crews are on the scene to bring you updates as they come.