PELL CITY, Ala. (AP) — Four people were killed Saturday after a vehicle left the interstate and plunged into Logan Martin Lake.

St. Clair County Coroner Dennis Russell told al.com that four people were pronounced dead at the scene. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said in a news release that the accident happened at about 11 p.m. Saturday. The vehicle left the roadway and entered Logan Martin Lake.

The accident temporarily shut down eastbound lanes near the scene of the accident.