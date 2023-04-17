DADEVILLE, Ala. (WIAT) — Special agents with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s State Bureau of Investigations have launched an investigation after four people were killed and 28 were injured in a shooting in Dadeville. Some of those injuries are critical.

According to ALEA, the shooting occurred at around 10:34 p.m. near the 200 block of Broadnax Street in Tallapoosa County. Officers have confirmed four deaths and multiple injuries. The Dadeville Police Department, Tallapoosa County Sheriff’s Office, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, Federal Bureau of Investigations and the 5th Circuit District Attorney’s Office are all assisting with the investigation.

Dadeville Police Chief Jonathan Floyd asked for prayers and said people should not let this event define Dadeville.

“What we’ve dealt with is something no community should have to endure,” Floyd said.

According to the DJ at Mahogany Masterpiece, Keenan Cooper, the shooting happened at a 16-year-old birthday party. Cooper said he arrived at about 9:45 p.m. and heard comments about someone having a gun. He said no one left after someone said you need to leave if you have a gun.

There was no fight leading up to the shooting as far as Cooper could tell and said he thinks the shooting started from within Mahogany Masterpiece. He said he tried helping people get under tables when it all started. Cooper noted he couldn’t see well because of the lights were off and isn’t sure what happened to the shooter.

Tallapoosa County Schools Superintendent Raymond Porter said there will be counseling made available for students in all schools tomorrow.

Nothing else is available as ALEA continues to investigate. ALEA Sergeant Jeremy Burkett said anyone with tips is asked to call ALEA’s tipline at 800-392-8011 or send an email to sbi.investigations@alea.gov. Central Alabama CrimeStoppers is offering an award for any information and can be reached at 334-215-STOP. Law enforcement said there is no risk to the public at this time.

