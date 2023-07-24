BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department is investigating after a shooting left four people injured early Sunday morning.

BPD public information officer Truman Fitzgerald stated officers received a person shot call around 3:10 a.m. Sunday in the 1700 block of Third Avenue West. They arrived on the scene and found a man who was shot. Birmingham Fire and Rescue personnel transported him to a local hospital with not life-threatening injuries.

Officers then learned that at least three additional men, who were also shot, arrived at a local hospital. One of the men received life-threatening injuries.

The preliminary investigation revealed an argument took place at a nightclub in the area. An unknown suspect then shot a group of patrons before fleeing.

The BPD currently has no one in custody in connection to this case.