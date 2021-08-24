4-day-old baby abducted in Fairfield

JEFFERSON Co., Ala. (WIAT) — The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office reported that a 4-day-old newborn baby has been abducted from his home in Fairfield.

According to Sgt. Joni Money, the JCSO received a call at 1:52 p.m. Tuesday about the missing baby. Money said he was taken from the 600 block of Jerry D. Coleman Street in Fairfield.