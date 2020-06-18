4 Birmingham police officers test positive for coronavirus

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Four officers with the the Birmingham Police Department’s East Precinct have tested positive for COVID-19, the department announced Wednesday.

As a result, the BPD has provided additional testing for all officers in the affected precinct to assure the safety of officers and the community.

“East Precinct has been temporarily closed for decontamination and deep cleansing,” a release from the BPD stated. “Personnel will resume operations at the East Precinct after the decontamination/ cleansing process is complete.”

In the release, the BPD stated that they had developed a mobilization plan during the early stages of the pandemic to post people to assist patrol operations in case of infection and to ensure that police services continue without interruption.

No other precincts have reported any COVID-19 infections.

