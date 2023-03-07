MONROE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Monroe County Chamber of Commerce and Kiwanis Club of Monroeville announced the dates for the 3rd annual Monroe County Rodeo Monday. This year’s rodeo will be on Aug. 11 and 12 in Frisco City.

This is a National Cowboy Pro Rodeo Association-sanctioned event and will be contracted by 5T Rodeo Company, according to the release. The company is managed by world champion calf roper and Mississippi Hall of Fame inductee, Herbert Theriot.

All proceeds from the two-day event will benefit the following:

Monroeville Kiwanis Club’s many children’s projects include: Angel Tree Monroe County Library Monroeville YMCA Monroe County Education Foundation

Scholarships for local high school students

Gates will open nightly at 6 p.m. with the rodeo beginning at 7 p.m.. There will be food vendors, rodeo merchandise and a mechanical bull. The rodeo will have traditional rodeo competitions including barrel racing, team roping, calf roping, saddle bronc riding, breakaway roping, bareback riding and bull riding.

“We are so excited to partner with the Chamber of Commerce again this year for the Monroe County Rodeo,” said Jodi Chambers, Kiwanis Club President.

There will also be Mutton Bustin’ children sheep riding managed by Justalil’ Rodeo Company from Grady, Ala. Registration for this event will open this summer for kids 4-8 years old.