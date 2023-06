BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A 3-year-old boy was pronounced dead early Friday morning after he shot himself in an apartment.

According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, the shooting happened at an apartment in the 2600 block of Tempest Drive SW. There, Kayden Goldman got ahold of a gun. An adult then left the room and heard the gun go off. The Birmingham Police Department was dispatched at 12:55 a.m.

Goldman was transported to Children’s of Alabama and pronounced dead at 1:55 a.m.