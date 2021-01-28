3 Tennessee residents arrested for stealing items from home damaged by Fultondale tornado

Alabama News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Fultondale damage (CBS 42)

FULTONDALE, Ala. (WIAT) — The Fultondale Police Department has arrested three individuals for allegedly taking items from a home that was damaged by Monday’s EF-3 tornado.

According to FRP, the two men and one juvenile are from Chattanooga, Tenn. The adult suspects have been identified as 21-year-old Josue Villa and 18-year-old Ignacio Ramirez.

All three have been charged with third-degree burglary and are being held at the Jefferson County Jail. Authorities say all of the stolen items have since been returned.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Trending Stories