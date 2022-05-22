RIVERSIDE, Ala. (WIAT) — A suicide and multiple homicide cases are being investigated Sunday by the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies were dispatched to a home on Depot Street in Riverside around 9:47 a.m. Upon arrival, they found a suicidal man armed with a handgun. The man shot himself soon after.

According to Sheriff Billy Murray with the SCCSO, an adult woman and two juveniles were also found dead while deputies were securing the scene. All three victims had gunshot wounds.

Sheriff Murray did confirm that all the victims were a family. Their identities have not yet been released.

Stay with CBS 42 as this is a developing story.