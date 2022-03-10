BREWTON, Ala. (WKRG) — Officers arrested three people believed to be involved in a drive-by shooting that happened in January.

Officers charged Deondre Golden, DeMarcus Salter and Damarius Walker with Attempted Murder and Shooting into an Occupied Dwelling.

The group was charged for a shooting that happened Jan. 24 at a home at Rankin Street. Three suspects drove up and shot at the home, according to a Facebook post from the BPD.

Investigators used crime scene evidence and surveillance footage to charge the group. Deondre Golden and DeMarcus Salter were both incinerated at the time of the investigation. They are waiting to be extradited to Escambia County, Ala. for the charges. Damarius Walker was wanted but later found by law enforcement.

All three suspects were in custody on March 9, according to the post.