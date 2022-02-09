LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — The Alabama Department of Corrections (ADOC) said three inmates have recently died while serving out their sentences. Two of the three were inmates at the Limestone Correctional Facility in Harvest. The third was serving a sentence at the Bibb Correctional Facility in Brent, Alabama.
Samuel English, a 76-year-old inmate who was serving a life without the possibility of parole sentence for attempted murder out of Calhoun County passed away on January 29. English, ADOC reported, suffered from multiple preexisting health conditions and diseases. After testing positive for COVID-19, he was admitted to a local area hospital for additional care on January 18. He remained under the care of the hospital until his death.
Joe McClenton, an 82-year-old inmate who was serving a life sentence for murder out of Cleburne County died on January 31, ADOC said. McClenton suffered from multiple preexisting health conditions and diseases. After testing positive for COVID-19, he was admitted to a local area hospital for additional care on January 26. He remained under the care of the hospital until his death.
Modis Tolbert, a 59-year-old inmate who was serving a 10-year sentence for sexual abuse of a child under the age of 12 out of Shelby County at Bibb Correctional Facility died on January 31. Tolbert suffered from end-stage disease in addition to other preexisting health conditions and other diseases. After testing positive for COVID-19, he was admitted to a local area hospital for additional care on January 26. He remained under the care of the hospital until his passing.
The ADOC has also confirmed that 42 additional inmates have tested positive for COVID-19:
- Alabama Therapeutic Education Facility (Columbiana, Alabama) – five inmates
- Birmingham Women’s Community-Based Facility/Community Work Center (Birmingham, Alabama) – one inmate
- Bullock Correctional Facility (Union Springs, Alabama) – three inmates
- Draper Quarantine Intake Facility (Elmore, Alabama) – 25 inmates
- Easterling Correctional Facility (Clio, Alabama) – one inmate
- Frank Lee Community-Based Facility/Community Work Center (Deatsville, Alabama) – one inmate
- Kilby Correctional Facility (Montgomery, Alabama) – one inmate
- Limestone Correctional Facility – one inmate
- Red Eagle Work Center (Montgomery, Alabama) – one inmate
- Tutwiler Quarantine Intake Facility (Wetumpka, Alabama) – three inmates
Newly identified positive cases might be symptomatic or asymptomatic, ADOC says. All existing quarantine protocols held in-place or newly implemented as recommended by the ADOC’s contracted State Medical Director are being maintained at each facility where newly identified positive inmates are currently being held.
A total of 3,028 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed among the inmate population throughout the course of the pandemic, 44 of which currently are active.
The Department has confirmed that 14 additional inmates have been vaccinated since their last report, amounting to new total of 12,176 inmates have been vaccinated through the Department.
- Julia Tutwiler Prison for Women (Wetumpka, Alabama) – 11 inmates
- Holman Correctional Facility (Atmore, Alabama) – three inmates
19 ADOC staff members have self-reported a positive test result for COVID-19:
- Alabama Criminal Justice Training Center (Selma, Alabama) – two staff members
- Birmingham Women’s Community-Based Facility/Community Work Center – two staff members
- Donaldson Correctional Facility (Bessemer, Alabama) – two staff members
- Elba Community-Based Facility/Community Work Center (Elba, Alabama) – one staff member
- Elmore Correctional Facility (Elmore, Alabama) – two staff members
- Hamilton Aged & Infirmed (Hamilton, Alabama) – two staff members
- Holman Correctional Facility – one staff member
- Loxley Community-Based Facility/Community Work Center (Loxley, Alabama) – two staff members
- North Alabama Community-Based Facility/Community Work Center (Decatur, Alabama) – one staff member
- Staton Correctional Facility (Elmore, Alabama) – one staff member
- Julia Tutwiler Prison for Women – two staff members
- Ventress Correctional Facility (Clayton, Alabama) – one staff member
A total of 1,826 cases of COVID-19 have been self-reported by staff members throughout the course of the pandemic, 62 of which currently are active.
The ADOC offers COVID-19 vaccines to all staff members who wish to get vaccinated. The ADOC has confirmed that no additional employees have been vaccinated through the Department.
A total of 882 staff members have been vaccinated through the Department. The Department does not report the number of staff who have been vaccinated through a community provider.