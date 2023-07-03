BESSEMER, Ala. (WIAT) — A 29-year-old inmate died minutes after being found unresponsive in his cell over the weekend at William E. Donaldson Correctional Facility, the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office reports.

Gerald Denorch Cochran Jr. died at 12:14 a.m. Saturday after being found by correctional staff who were doing a routine safety check. No evidence of trauma or foul play has been found in connection with his death, although further laboratory studies are still being conducted.

Cochran was serving time for a 2014 conviction out of Houston County on burglary, assault and possession of a controlled substance charges.

The Alabama Department of Corrections is investigating the case.