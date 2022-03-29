BESSEMER, Ala. (WIAT) — One man is dead and another has been charged with murder following a shooting at a Bessemer restaurant Sunday afternoon.

According to Lt. Christian Clemons with the Bessemer Police Department, officers were called just after 2:20 p.m. to the scene of a shooting in the 4000 block of 9th Avenue North. Upon arrival, they found a man shot dead in the parking lot of Plush Bar and Grill.

The victim was later identified as 32-year-old Justin Demorman Groom.

On Tuesday, police announced a murder charge against 29-year-old Larry James Knight, Jr. in the case.

Knight is being held at the Jefferson County Jail in Bessemer on $250,000 bond.