BESSEMER, Ala. (WIAT) — A 26-year-old inmate was found dead Wednesday at William Donaldson Correctional Facility.

According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Yatowi Lesjuan Moore was found unresponsive that morning by a cell mate. A postmortem examination will be performed Thursday to determine the cause of death, however, there is no evidence of foul play or trauma so far associated with the death of Moore.

An investigation by the Alabama Department of Correction Law Enforcement Services Department is looking into the circumstance behind Moore’s death. Moore was serving a sentence for robbery from a 2021 conviction out of Tuscaloosa County.