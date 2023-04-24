BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The U.S. Army is offering a $25,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction in the case of a soldier killed in Birmingham.

Sgt. 1st Class Tristian Jackson was found shot in the garage of his mother’s home located on Killough Springs Road on Jan. 8, 2020. The preliminary investigation suggests the victim was arriving at the home when he was shot by an unknown suspect as he entered the garage

The Department of the Army Criminal Investigation Division is offering the reward in exchange for any information on this case alongside the Birmingham Police Department.

“Our efforts to investigate this on a federal level demonstrate that CID, and our partner agencies, will relentlessly pursue those responsible for his death and see they are brought to justice,” said Special Agent Ken Howell via a press release.

Any person having information regarding this incident should contact the Redstone Resident Unit at 256-876-7592. Information can also be reported anonymously to Army CID online.