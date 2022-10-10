TUSCUMBIA, Ala. (WHNT) — 22 dogs were seized from a home in Tuscumbia on Friday morning.

According to the Tuscumbia Police Department (TPD), officers search a home at 1404 Decatur Street just after 9 a.m. on Friday, October 7. The search came after a weeklong investigation into “abused and neglected dogs being housed or tethered at the residence.”

During the search, a crowd formed outside and other agencies were called to assist.

22 dogs, including both adult canines and puppies, were recovered in the search. Police say some of the dogs were injured or malnourished and will require medical attention.

According to municipal ordinances in the City of Tuscumbia, there cannot be more than three dogs in a home unless it is a licensed kennel. The home in question is zoned as a residential property and doesn’t qualify for a business license as a kennel.

Police say an arrest has not been made and the investigation is ongoing.