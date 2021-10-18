21-year-old charged with killing Evergreen woman

EVERGREEN, Ala. (WKRG) – A Conecuh County man has been charged with murder for the death of Haley Etheridge who was shot and killed earlier this year.

According to Sheriff Randy Brock 21-year-old LaCarlton Mitchell was arrested on Thursday, October 14th. His bond is set at $520,000.

Sheriff Brock tells WKRG News 5 24-year-old Haley Etheridge was killed on May 24, 2021. Family members tell us Etheridge was killed at her home in Evergreen after arriving home from work that night.

A motive hasn’t been released.

Family members of Etheridge say they’re looking for answers from the Conecuh County Sheriff’s Office.