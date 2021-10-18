21-year-old charged with killing Evergreen woman

Alabama News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

EVERGREEN, Ala. (WKRG) – A Conecuh County man has been charged with murder for the death of Haley Etheridge who was shot and killed earlier this year.

According to Sheriff Randy Brock 21-year-old LaCarlton Mitchell was arrested on Thursday, October 14th. His bond is set at $520,000.

Sheriff Brock tells WKRG News 5 24-year-old Haley Etheridge was killed on May 24, 2021. Family members tell us Etheridge was killed at her home in Evergreen after arriving home from work that night.

A motive hasn’t been released.

Family members of Etheridge say they’re looking for answers from the Conecuh County Sheriff’s Office.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories