ALABAMA (WKRG) — The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency released its 2022 statistics including the total number of crashes, traffic fatalities and injuries.

Year of year, ALEA reported 19 fewer traffic fatalities than in 2021 while there were 2,185 fewer crashes and injuries (646).

In total, ALEA’s troopers investigated 31,990 traffic crashes totaling 10,914 injuries and 586 fatalities. During the latest holiday travel period spanning from Dec. 24 to Jan. 1, troopers said 14 people lost their lives in accidents.

“We would like to thank the motoring public for their diligence and continuous efforts in assisting law enforcement, which enabled ALEA Troopers to reduce the number of traffic crashes, injuries and fatalities, ultimately making Alabama roadways safer,” said ALEA Secretary Hal Taylor. “However, this extended holiday travel period still reminds us that we need to remain constant in our resolve to create an environment of safety on our state’s roadways. Unfortunately, this year there were 14 lives tragically lost.”

Of the 14 killed during the holiday travel period, 11 were drivers and three were passengers. ALEA said four people were using seat belts, while nine were not.

“In one case, it is unknown whether a seat belt was used,” said ALEA.

Director of ALEA’s Department of Public Safety Colonel Jimmy Helms said the troopers did a “phenomenal job this year,” but noted how difficult it is when a crash involves a fatality.

“However, they were tasked with notifying the loved ones of these 14 individuals following the fatal crashes over the holiday season,” said Helms.

“We wish everyone a happy New Year,” added Taylor. “With your assistance, we will make it a safe year – aiming toward even lower totals at the end of 2023.”

