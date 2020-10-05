2020 Census extends Oct 31

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs announced today the extension of the deadline of the 2020 Census. The date to submit the nationwide census is October 31.
All Alabamians who have not already participated in the 2020 census can do so by self-responding
online at www.my2020census.gov, by phone toll-free 844-330-2020, by returning the mailed paper
form or by giving household’s information to a socially distanced door-to-door census taker. Any
information given in the 2020 Census is protected by strict federal law.
For more information on the 2020 Census in Alabama click here.
