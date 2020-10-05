2020 Census extends Oct 31

FILE – This Sunday, April 5, 2020, photo shows an envelope containing a 2020 census letter mailed to a U.S. resident in Detroit. The U.S. Census Bureau has spent much of the past year defending itself against allegations that its duties have been overtaken by politics. With a failed attempt by the Trump administration to add a citizenship question, the hiring of three political appointees with limited experience to top positions, a sped-up schedule and a directive from President Donald Trump to exclude undocumented residents from the process of redrawing congressional districts, the 2020 census has descended into a high-stakes partisan battle. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs announced today the extension of the deadline of the 2020 Census. The date to submit the nationwide census is October 31.

All Alabamians who have not already participated in the 2020 census can do so by self-responding

online at www.my2020census.gov, by phone toll-free 844-330-2020, by returning the mailed paper

form or by giving household’s information to a socially distanced door-to-door census taker. Any

information given in the 2020 Census is protected by strict federal law.

For more information on the 2020 Census in Alabama click here.

