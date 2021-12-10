20-year-old arrested as second murder suspect of Dothan man

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — An additional suspect has been arrested in connection to the murder of twenty-year-old, Sincere Tyson that was shot in his home on October 9.

Dothan police have confirmed Zycheria Markesha Russ, 20, was taken into custody by federal agents in Bainbridge, Georgia for her connection to the murder of Sincere Tyson. Russ has been charged with capital murder.

Russ is awaiting extradition from Decatur County Jail in Bainbridge, Georgia. According to Fayette County Jail records, Russ was charged with eleven counts of entering an automobile or other motor vehicle with intent to commit theft or felony, reckless conduct, and possession of a firearm/knife during the commission of a crime just last month.

Russ is the second suspect that has been arrested in connection to the murder of Sincere Tyson. On Wednesday, Dothan investigators had enough evidence to charge Solomon Terrell Cooper, 19, of Climax, Georgia. Cooper is charged with one count of capital murder-burglary.

Both, Russ and Cooper will be extradited to Alabama and could face more charges.