2 women arrested in shooting investigation of 2-year-old

Alabama News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LeDerica Pritchett, 22 of Birmingham, and Tercaria Wilburn, 22 of Birmingham, are both facing charges of first-degree assault and shooting into an occupied building.(Courtesy/Birmingham Police Department)

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department reports arrests have been made in an assault investigation involving a 2-year-old wounded by gunfire.

LeDerica Pritchett, 22 of Birmingham, and Tercaria Wilburn, 22 of Birmingham, are both facing charges of first-degree assault and shooting into an occupied building.

The incident occurred Saturday, February 27, 2021, at a residence in the 200 block of Boxwood Circle. The child has undergone several surgeries and is listed in stable condition.

Bonds for Pritchett and Wilburn were set at $60,000 each. Wilburn has since bonded out, however Pritchett remains in the Jefferson County Jail.

This investigation is ongoing as Birmingham Police search for additional suspects.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Trending Stories