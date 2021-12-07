2 women arrested after 4-month-old baby was found alone in a Walmart shopping cart in Northport

NORTHPORT, Ala. (WIAT) — A Tuscaloosa woman has been arrested after a 4-month-old baby girl was found alone in a shopping cart at the Northport Walmart Thursday.

According to the North Police Department, officers responded to a call of a 4-month-old baby girl was found at the Walmart Super Center on the 5700 block of McFarland Boulevard just after 8:30 p.m. Thursday. Walmart employees found the baby and immediately called authorities.

A purse that was found in the cart led to police making contact with Melissa Smith, 37, who was found on the Walmart property. Smith, who had custody of the baby but is not believed to be the child’s mother, was subsequently arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, methamphetamine possession and second-degree possession of marijuana.

The child’s mother, Bethany J. Boone, was later found and taken into custody on an outstanding warrant with the city over a traffic violation. Additional charges are pending.

The child was taken to a local hospital to get checked out and has been place in the care of the Alabama Department of Human Resources.

The case is under investigation.