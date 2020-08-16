2 toddlers found dead in hot car in Montevallo

Alabama News

by: Jordan Highsmith

Posted: / Updated:

MONTEVALLO, Ala. (WIAT) — Authorities are investigating after two brothers, a 1-year-old and 3-year-old, were found dead in a vehicle Saturday afternoon.

Authorities responded to a location near Highway 25 and Reynolds Cemetery Road in Montevallo around 3 p.m.

The Shelby County Coroner, Lina Evans, is calling this a “tragic accident.” According to Evans, the brothers were playing outside the family’s home and entered the vehicle.

The children were not able to get out of the vehicle and were discovered dead, Evans reports. Family members were looking for the boys but it is not clear how long the children had been unaccounted for, or how long they were in the vehicle.

At this time, the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office is investigating and the two brothers’ bodies have been sent off awaiting an autopsy.

