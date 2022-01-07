2 Thomasville police officers injured by driver

THOMASVILLE, Ala. (WKRG) — Two Thomasville police officers were almost run over after the driver of a car sped away from officers.

The incident happened after officers spotted a car parked with a paper tag. When officers approached the vehicle, they found a woman and her 17-year-old son in the vehicle.

The driver of the vehicle tried to flee from officers when they started to question the 17-year-old passenger. The 17-year-old began to pull an officer into the vehicle while his mother hit the gas, briefly dragging the officers along the ground, according to officers.

Both officers only received only minor injuries, but one was taken to a hospital and treated for scrapes and bruises, according to the Thomasville Police Department.

The driver and passenger in the vehicle have been identified and warrants were served.

The two suspects were last seen traveling into Marengo County before officers decided to call off the chase.