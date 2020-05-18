2 people found shot in west Birmingham

by: Jordan Highsmith

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham police are investigating a shooting that left two people suffering gunshot wounds.

Around 6:40 p.m., police responded to a shooting in the 1800 block of Woodland Avenue Southwest. Police arrived and found two injured victims when their car began to engulf in flames, police say.

At this time, it’s unclear where the initial shooting took place, police report.

One of the shooting victims sustained life-threatening injuries and the other suffered non-life threatening injuries.

There are no suspects in custody.

