AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – Two men are dead, and another woman was injured after police say a gunman entered a residence and began shooting in Auburn.

On Monday, March 7, around 7:45 p.m. Auburn Police responded to a shooting call in the 1300 block of Commerce Drive. A 28-year-old unidentified female and 35-year-old Lucas Spinks Jr. were located suffering from gunshots wounds. Police say witnesses described the suspect as a black man wearing all dark clothing. First Responders implemented life-saving measures, the female was transported to a trauma center for additional medical treatment. Assistant Coroner Gene Manning pronounced Spinks Jr. dead at the scene. His family has been notified.

Police say a preliminary investigation indicated the suspect entered the residence wearing all dark clothing and began shooting before fleeing the residence on foot.

As officers searched the area, wherein the suspect fled, another individual suffering from a gunshot wound was located nearby. The individual, who was wearing all dark clothing, appeared to be suffering from a gunshot wound, was pronounced deceased on the scene. His name is being held until family can be notified.

Police have not made an arrest at this point, more information is expected later. The incidents are being investigated as homicides by the Auburn Police and it is not believed to be a random shooting.

Anyone with information related to the case is asked to contact detectives at (334) 501-3140 or at the tip line (334) 246-1391.