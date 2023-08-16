Photo of a multi-vehicle crash on I-459 crash (Courtesy of Marlon Price).

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Two individuals were killed Tuesday night as a result of a major accident involving multiple vehicles on I-459 in Jefferson County.

A 58-year-old female driver and a 63-year-old male passenger, both from Ravinsville, were traveling in a white Jeep Cherokee were involved in a wreck Tuesday night that left both fatally injured.

Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) stated the accident occurred around 8:02 p.m. near mile marker 18 by the U.S. 280 intersection.

The two individuals were pronounced dead on the scene at 8:37 and 8:43 p.m., respectively.

Rocky Ridge Fire Department said multiple units were working the wreck on both sides of the interstate, requiring “multiple extractions along with fatalities.”