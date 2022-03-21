DECATUR, Ala. (WHNT) — Two people are dead after a shooting at a Quality Inn in Decatur on Sunday.

Decatur Police say they were dispatched to the motel on 2120 Jameson Drive SW around 12:30 p.m. in reference to a shooting. Upon arrival, officers found a two men in the parking lot with gunshot wounds. One man was already dead when officers arrived, but the second was taken to Huntsville Hospital where he later died.

The victims are unidentified, pending next of kin.

Police say the incident appears to be a murder-suicide, but an investigation is ongoing. Decatur Police say there is no threat to the public.