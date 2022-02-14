CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A crash on U.S. 31 near Hurricane Creek Park in Cullman County resulted in two deaths and part of the road being temporarily blocked Monday morning.

According to ALEA, the crash occurred when a 2019 Chevy Malibu driven by 56-year-old Carol Janine Pope of Vinemont travelled into the opposite lane, struck another vehicle, then collided head-on with a 2017 Hyundai Tucson driven by 26-year-old Sarah Elizabeth Onks of Hartselle.

Both women were pronounced dead at the scene.

The accident occurred around 7:34 a.m. As of 11:23 a.m., the roadway had reopened.