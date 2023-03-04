The Limestone Correctional Facility is located in Harvest and run by the Alabama Department of Corrections. (WHNT Photo)

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) – The Alabama Department of Corrections (ADOC) said that two inmates were found unresponsive in their cells at the Limestone Correctional Facility.

Joshua Ledlow, 39, was in the Limestone Correctional Facility serving a 15-year sentence for third-degree burglary charges stemming from Cullman County. On March 2, ADOC said he was found unresponsive in his cell.

ADOC confirmed that life-saving measures were administered and Ledlow was taken to the Health Care Unit, but the medical staff was unable to resuscitate him and he was pronounced dead by the attending physician.

Mohamad Osman, 33, was serving a 20-year sentence in Limestone for child abuse charges out of Autuaga County when he was found unresponsive on March 3, according to ADOC.

Osman was treated and taken to the health unit where medical staff was reportedly unable to resuscitate him and he was pronounced dead by the attending physician.

The ADOC Law Enforcement Services Division is continuing to investigate both deaths. The cause of death for both inmates is pending autopsy and the conclusion of the investigation at this time.