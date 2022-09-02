LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) – Two people were injured after being attacked by their dog Thursday afternoon, according to the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office.

Lawrence County Chief Deputy Brian Covington said they were called to the 2,000-block of County Road 150 in the Town Creek mail route area.

When deputies arrived they found two people with severe dog bites and a dog on the porch who had been shot two times, according to the sheriff’s office. One person had been bitten in the neck while the other person was suffering from a bite to the leg.

Deputies investigated and found the two victims live together and are in a relationship. They are the owners of the dog who attacked them. They said investigators believe the couple got into a fight and the dog attacked them.

Covington said a Deputy on the scene had to put the dog down.