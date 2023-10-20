TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Two former members of the Alabama men’s basketball team are among three people being sued by the estate of a woman who was gunned down in a shooting in Tuscaloosa earlier this year.

On Friday, a federal lawsuit was filed by Raietta Heard on behalf of the estate of Jamea Harris, who was killed in a shooting on January 14, 2023, in Tuscaloosa. Following her death, Michael Davis and Darius Miles, who had just left the team, were arrested and charged with capital murder in her death.

In addition, former player Brandon Miller, who now plays for the Charlotte Hornets, was also named in the lawsuit, even though he was never formally charged in the case. In court testimony earlier this year, a police officer claimed that Miller was the one who reportedly brought Miles the gun that was later used in the shooting. However, Davis is the one police have identified as allegedly pulling the trigger.

According to the lawsuit, Harris and her boyfriend, Cedric Johnson, were waiting for food near The Strip that night when Miles danced in front of their car, with Johnson telling him to leave. Minutes later, Miles and Davis allegedly became aggressive and after Miles got his gun, Davis opened fire with Johnson firing back.

Harris, 23, had a 5-year-old son. She died at the scene.

“Plaintiff avers that each of the Defendants is guilty of negligent or wanton conduct in that each of the Defendants caused, allowed, permitted or contributed to cause the Plaintiff to be in a dangerous situation that would foreseeably cause her harm,” the lawsuit stated.

Harris’ estate has demanded that a jury trial be held in the case.