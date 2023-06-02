The video above was shared by a viewer, Zaviar Likely.

BREWTON, Ala. (WKRG) — The Brewton Police Department said two people, a father and 15-year-old, were flown to a hospital in Pensacola after their car was hit by a CSX train Friday morning.

The crash happened at around 9:40 a.m. on Highway 31 at Highway 41 in the heart of downtown Brewton.

According to police, the car was trying to head north on Highway 31 when it was hit. Police said the intersection does not have a crossing arm, but there are flashing lights.

Police said the two were alert and responsive on scene. They are in stable condition. No one died in the incident.

This is a developing story.