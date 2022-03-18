DALEVILLE, Ala. (WDHN) — Two of three officers that were involved in the alleged use of excessive force of an inmate have been terminated from the Daleville Department of Safety, according to Daleville Police Chief Allen Medley. The third officer has returned to work.

In the story WDHN brought you first, the alleged beating took place on March 1 after the inmate allegedly taunted the officers, which then prompted one officer to remove his badge and weapon, enter the cell, and then allegedly beat the man.

All three officers remain unnamed but one was officer was reportedly involved in the assault while two other officers watched.

Surveillance camera video of the cells may have captured the reported incident.

The incident is still being investigated by the State Bureau of Investigation, according to Dale

The two officers that were terminated will have the opportunity to appeal their firing to an independent committee next week.

Stay with WDHN news for any new developments in this case.