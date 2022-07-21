BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Two children died in a house collapse in Birmingham due to storm damage the structure received Thursday night.

Birmingham Fire and Rescue Service was called to the scene of a tree that fell onto a home near the 600 block of 10th Avenue West at around 7 p.m.

BFRS Battalion Chief Sebastian Carrillo told CBS 42 that three children were transported to local hospitals. It was later reported that two of the children, a 2-month-old and a 3-year-old, died due to the incident. An 11-year-old is currently being treated at a local hospital with serious injuries.

The department assisted in rescuing two adults that were trapped under the home and tree. They are reported as being “coherent.”

